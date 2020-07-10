Five Nights At Freddy’s VR Trailer Gives A Look At Captured Quest Gameplay

Steel Wool Studios released a new trailer for Five Nights at Freddy’s VR: Help Wanted this week that gives over a minute of Oculus Quest footage.

Even though the game has been out for quite some time on SteamVR and on PSVR, the upcoming Oculus Quest version feels like an opportunity for new life. Just as with many games over the last year, releasing again on Quest is a great opportunity for Five Nights at Freddy’s VR to have a lot of success.

Not only is the standalone Quest a great device in and of itself, but it’s also naturally more shareable and easy to show off as quick demos to people and Five Nights at Freddy’s VR is the perfect game for that. Millions of people are familiar with the franchise from the PC games to the mobile games, so it won’t require a lot of introduction.

This trailer gives us a great glimpse into what the Quest port will look like. Not all Quest ports are created equally, as evidenced by Robo Recall and Red Matter — two ports on completely different ends of the “how close is this to the original” spectrum. But based on this quick look, Five Nights at Freddy’s VR looks like a pretty solid job.

We’ll have our full review, video footage, and livestreams for you to consume with your eyeballs next week. Until then, let us know down in the comments if you plan on playing Five Nights at Freddy’s VR. Why or why not?