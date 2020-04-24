Five Nights At Freddy’s VR On Quest Making ‘Immense’ Progress With Updates Coming ‘Soon’

Five Nights at Freddy’s VR is still on track to hit Oculus Quest very “soon” as the game’s developer recently shared on Twitter that they’ve been making an “immense amount of progress” lately. This is great news for Oculus Quest owners looking forward to one of the scariest VR games out there.

The Five Nights at Freddy’s franchise has a history of terrifying players with its high-tension scenarios that often put you in situations that require you to sit on the edge of your seat. The game’s are all about monitoring animatronic creatures that resemble rejected Chuck E. Cheese mascots as they come alive during the night. In most levels you’ve got to last until morning without running out of power, so you’ll have to monitor power levels, open and close doors, and check between cameras to try and not get murdered.

Here’s what the studio had to say yesterday:

To our lovely and patient Quest folks: The Oculus Quest port of FNAF: HW has been making an immense amount of progress! You'll hear from us soon with more information😉 — Steel Wool Studios (@SteelWoolStudio) April 23, 2020

It’s a great fit for VR and plays great on existing platforms like PSVR and PC VR headsets. The VR edition of Five Nights at Freddy’s is sort of a greatest hits of levels from past games, updated for VR, as well as some fresh content that’s only in this version.

Since the game doesn’t require you to move around physically other than pushing buttons and turning slightly while seated or seated, it’s an excellent option for VR players that usually get motion sick. It’s also a blast to put people in while you sit back and enjoy the jump scares.

There’s still no date for Five Nights at Freddy’s VR on Quest, but hopefully find out about a release sometime very soon.