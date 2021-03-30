Watch: Floor Plan 2’s Opening 20 Minutes Promise Surprising VR Puzzles

Turbo Button’s Floor Plan 2 is marching quickly towards its April 1st release date, and we’ve got a first look at the game’s opening in our Floor Plan 2 gameplay.

We play through the first 20 minutes of the game running on Oculus Quest 2 below (it’s also coming to PC on the same day). Floor Plan 2 builds on the original game, in which players travel between different floors in a reality-defying building, solving a series of puzzles. These are often unique in nature and the game doesn’t rely on a central hook, though the sequel does turn each floor into explorable environments.

In the first 20 minutes we run through the game’s tutorial and a handful of the puzzles that follow. Obviously, if you’re hoping to go in with all the challenges fresh, it’s probably best not to watch. But if you want to find out a bit more about what the game’s about, watch below.

Floor Plan 2 Gameplay

We’ll have a full review of the game in time for launch, so I don’t want to spend too long talking about impressions right now, but I was really encouraged by this opening. The puzzles remind me of I Expect You To Die both in their unique interactivity and the satisfaction of their solutions, and I love Turbo Button’s sense of humor. This could of course all fall apart over the game’s supposed 4 – 5 hour runtime, but we’ll have to wait and see.

Floor Plan 2 hits Quest and PC on Thursday, with a PSVR version in development for later down the line. Check back in a few days for our full review.