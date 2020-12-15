Five Nights at Freddy’s: Curse Of The Dreadbear DLC Out Now On Oculus Quest

Five Nights at Freddy’s has given us another surprise, but not of the scary variety — the Curse of the Dreadbear DLC is available now on Oculus Quest.

As far as video game horror franchises go, Five Nights at Freddy’s is definitely one of the bigger success stories. Originally released for PC and then almost every other flatscreen platform, the game made its VR debut on PC VR and PSVR systems.

Despite the launch on other VR platforms, a Quest release was hotly anticipated by the fan base and Five Nights at Freddy’s: Help Wanted finally released for Quest in July this year. Help Wanted is a collection of the many Five Nights At Freddy’s titles released over the years plus some brand new original levels, all bundled into one package and made VR-ready. In our review, we gave it four stars out of five. Here’s an excerpt:

Five Nights at Freddy’s VR: Help Wanted is the kind of VR game you take a deep breath to steel yourself before playing. This is a masterclass in suspense that offers the most tense and powerful scares you can find in a VR headset. I’d even argue the Quest version is now the definitive edition of what was already an excellent collection of terrifying frights and suspenseful jump-scares thanks to the portability and near parity on all fronts.

One thing that the Quest version was missing, however, was the Curse of the Dreadbear DLC. The developers previously promised a Halloween release for the Quest DLC, but as they noted in the tweet below, that ended up being a bit closer to Christmas.

Ho ho…oh no! Looks like we got our Halloween tangled up with Christmas! Curse of Dreadbear DLC is out now on Oculus Quest! pic.twitter.com/OWPoUXQvnh — Steel Wool Studios (@SteelWoolStudio) December 16, 2020

The Curse of the Dreadbear DLC for Five Nights At Freddy’s: Help Wanted is available now on Oculus Quest for $9.99.