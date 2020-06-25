Five Nights At Freddy’s VR: Help Wanted To Launch July 16 For Oculus Quest

Five Nights at Freddy’s fans rejoice, we finally have a date! Five Nights At Freddy’s VR: Help Wanted will launch for Oculus Quest on July 16.

To say that the arrival of the famous horror franchise on the Quest has been highly anticipated would be a huge understatement. Five Nights at Freddy’s fans have been absolutely clamoring for any news on the Quest port of the franchise’s VR game, subtitled Help Wanted.

The game launched for PC VR last year, and we first received indication it would be coming to Quest during an OC6 sizzle reel. The announcement was made official a month later on the Oculus blog, in a aptly-timed Halloween announcement post. Early this year, developers Steel Wool Studios indicated that the Quest port would arrive ‘in a couple of months‘ and then later said that ‘immense’ progress had been made, with more updates to come soon.

During our recent UploadVR Showcase: Summer Edition, many viewers in the livestream comments were holding out for some potential Five Nights at Freddy’s news, and while we didn’t have anything to share then (to the disappointment of the many passionate fans), Oculus announced today that the game is just over 3 weeks away. The tweet was accompanied by a short trailer you can watch above. As a nice bonus, you can also scroll through the tweet’s replies to witness the sheer excitement coming from Freddy fans as they react to the news.

Five Nights at Freddy’s VR: Help Wanted will launch for Oculus Quest on July 16, and is available to wishlist on the Oculus Store now.