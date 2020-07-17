FNAF VR Quest Ratings Reach 1,200+ Reviews In Less Than 16 Hours

FNAF VR Quest ratings are off to a scary-good start.

In less than 16 hours, the VR horror game has accumulated over 1,200 ratings on the Quest’s official store. That’s already more than double the 572 ratings the game has racked up on the Oculus Rift store since May 2019. Obviously ratings don’t give us a clear picture of the game’s sales, but this certainly seems to be a good indication that the game has hit the ground running. You have to have purchased the game to leave a review.

That said, the game is cross-buy with Oculus Rift, so anyone on that platform that already had a copy could have feasibly come over to leave a review on Quest too. We doubt that adds too much weight to the number, though.

For more comparison, other popular Quest titles that launched alongside the device (ironically in the same month the original version of FNAF released) like Superhot and Vader Immortal hold around 7,000 and 8,000 reviews respectively. It’s even approaching the 2,822 reviews for the game on the US version of the PlayStation Store, where the game also went live that May.

We haven’t followed the ratings of every Quest game in their first 24 hours intimately, but the rate at which reviews are piling could certainly be some sort of record. We’ve reached out to Facebook to see if there’s any clarification on that point.

Either way, it’s a well-earned start. We think the Quest version of Five Nights At Freddy’s VR is the definitive way to play the game, even with the obvious visual setbacks. We’re still waiting to see when the game’s Curse of the Dreadbear DLC will also make its way onto the platform but, for now, we’d say developer Steel Wool Studios has earned a bit of a break, no?

