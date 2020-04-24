Stealth Horror Game Follia To Launch With VR DLC

Yet more VR chills await you next week.

Indie developer Real Game Machine recently confirmed that its upcoming stealth horror game, Follia: Dear Father, will arrive on April 30 alongside a DLC that adds VR support to the game. We were originally expecting the game to launch late last year but, obviously, that didn’t happen. According to a Steam listing, the DLC will add support for the HTC Vive headset, though other devices aren’t mentioned. That said, the game is played with a traditional gamepad, so you may find it works on other headsets, too.

In Follia, you take on the role of Marcus Pitt, a young man that sets out to find his parents lost in a nightmarish rendition of a university campus. You’ll have to sneak through the facility, trying to uncover clues and unlocking other areas of the campus. Though stealth is the focus, you will be able to fight back with melee weapons like crowbars and machetes.

Based on the footage we’ve seen the game could offer some creepy thrills. That said, it’s hard to decipher from videos exactly what’s gameplay and what’s pre-rendered footage. We’ll have to see how it holds up next week.

All-in-all it looks pretty promising, though we can’t speak for how well the VR support has been implemented just yet. We’re also not sure if this DLC is premium or will be available for free, but we’ve asked the developer. A potential PSVR version has also been mentioned for later down the line, but we’ll wait and see on that one.

