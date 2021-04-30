ForeVR Bowl Coming To Oculus Quest Soon

There’s a new VR bowling game on the way to Quest – ForeVR Bowl.

This new title from ForeVR Games popped up in the coming soon section of the Quest store this week. We don’t have a solid release date just yet but Quest games usually pop up in the store when they’re a few weeks out from release. Judging by the trailer seen on the store page, the game features multiplayer support for four players, who can hit the lanes together.

This seems to be a playful take on the sport – there are six environments that can range from traditional bowling alleys to outer space, but we’re particularly fond of the designs of the balls. Some hold galaxies inside of them whilst others resemble bombs. The game’s description confirms there are over 75 to unlock.

There’s also a single-player mode that pits you against NPCs and the developer has coined the term ‘Real Feel Throw’ for its throwing mechanic. We’ll be interested to see how that works out, seeing as current VR technology can’t capture the real weight of a ball. That creates a disconnect in just how real the experience can feel.

ForeVR itself hasn’t said much about the game yet but, late last year, announced that it had raised $1.5 million for its first VR title. The studio was founded by Marcus Segal and Mike Pagano Doom, both of whom previously worked at Zynga.

This won’t be the first VR bowling game for Quest, though. About a year ago we also saw the launch of Premium Bowling on the platform.

Will you be checking out ForeVR Bowl? Let us know in the comments below!