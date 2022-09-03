ForeVR Cornhole Available Now On Meta Quest 2

After announcing development on six new games earlier this year, ForeVR is back once again with the world’s first VR cornhole game.

ForeVR has developed a reputation in VR for its family-friendly sports games. Having previously released ForeVR Bowl and ForeVR Darts, the studio is moving onto popular lawn game cornhole. For the unfamiliar, cornhole sees players throwing bean bags onto a raised, angled board. Landing your bean bag on the board scores one point, while throwing it into the hole earns three points.

Between solo play with NPCs or 1v1/2v2 team battles, Cornhole promises a raft of features. ForeVR’s included 50 customizable bag and board designs to pick from, alongside five “unique” halls ranging between Brooklyn rooftops, a 90s-style arcade and the VCL Arena. You’ll also find a customisable soundtrack thanks to a YouTube-powered jukebox, providing access to thousands of different songs.

“As we bring the best of casual gaming to VR, we knew we had to incorporate cornhole – the world’s greatest backyard game,” said Marcus Segal, Co-founder and CEO of ForeVR Games in a prepared statement. “Even when you’re playing in one of our out-of-this-world environments – say, on the moon – our custom physics make the game feel hyper-realistic.”

You can download ForeVR Cornhole right now, available exclusively on Meta Quest 2 for $14.99.

Will you be picking up ForeVR Cornhole? Big fan of the sport at home? Tell us your thoughts in the comments below.