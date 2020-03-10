Transcendent VR Puzzle Form Coming To PSVR Next Month

Long after its initial PC VR release, transcendent VR puzzle game, Form, is on its way to PSVR.

A tweet from developer Charm Games confirmed that Form arrives on Sony’s headset on April 7. Form first released on PC VR headsets in June 2017, nearly three years ago (!). We always knew Charm Games intended to port the game to PSVR but, frankly, we’d long given up hope it would really happen.

Form is a psychedelic puzzle game in which players embark on a surreal adventure. While the game packs plenty of fantastical sights and sounds, what really makes it tick is the interaction and invention of its puzzles, that make full use of the medium.

We’re incredibly glad to find that Form is back on track for PSVR. When we first reviewed the game we said it offered VR puzzling “at its transformative best”, even if it was a little on the short side (less than an hour).

“There’s an understanding of this new medium here that few developers have been able to demonstrate over the past year,” we said in our 8/10 review. “Its atmosphere is dense and engaging and its puzzles capture a strong sense of discovery, resulting in a brilliant blend of gameplay and experience.”

No word on its Charm’s follow-up, Twilight Path, will also be coming to the console. But the developer is teasing a brand new title, Trial by Teng, which is seemingly set in the same world at Twilight Path.

Will you be picking up Form on PSVR next month? Let us know in the comments below!