Former PSVR Exclusive Fracked Hits PC Next Month

Blockbuster shooter and former PSVR exclusive, Fracked, arrives on PC VR next month.

Developer nDreams confirmed the news today. Fracked will launch on Steam as well as Viveport on May 5, with a launch on the Oculus Rift store following soon afterwards. A new trailer for the game was also released, which you can catch below.

Fracked offers a story-driven shooter campaign in which players fight their way through a mysterious mountain facility where the work of one shady corporation appears to be mutating people. It’s a fast-paced game with free locomotion that was originally designed to work well with the PlayStation Move controllers.

We thought the original game was a lot of fun and offered a welcome step up in production compared to a lot of other VR shooters. That said, we took issue with the game’s short length, which ran for just a few hours and didn’t really give a lot of the game’s best ideas room to fully develop.

No word yet on if a native Quest version of the game is also in the works (though, obviously, this version will support Oculus Link), and we of course have to wonder if nDreams is bringing Fracked to PSVR 2 sometime in the future. The studio did recently confirm that it was working on new titles for the upcoming headset. Elsewhere the company is set to publish VR city building simulation, Little Cities, on Quest next week.

Will you be checking out Fracked on PC next month? Let us know in the comments below!