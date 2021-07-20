Fracked Launches In August, Free Demo Available Now

nDreams’ PSVR exclusive, Fracked, will launch on August 20. But you can try the game today.

The developer is today releasing a free demo for the game with roughly 30 minutes of gameplay. It’s taken from some of the game’s opening levels and will give players a taste of both skiing and shooting.

In Fracked players take on an evil corporation that’s subjected to a parasitic alien invasion. The game is focused on fast-paced, explosive action that sees players charging through combat but also taking cover by grabbing onto the sides of the environment. There’s a new trailer for today’s news, which you can see below.

Fracked can only be played with the PSVR headset and PlayStation Move controllers. The standard version of the game will cost $29.99/£19.99 but there will also be a Deluxe Edition for $34.99/£24.99. This pack includes new equipment skins, a digital artbook and a digital soundtrack for the game.

That’s not all – you’ll also get 72 hours early access to the game if you pre-order the Deluxe Edition, so it effectively launches August 17 instead.

You can also play Fracked on PS5 via backward compatibility, where nDreams says you’ll experience uncapped dynamic resolution, better framerate and faster loading times.

Fracked is our Upload Access game of the month – we’ve got exclusive interviews with nDreams about the making of the game, and make sure to stay tuned for more looks at the title in the next few weeks.