Fracked Release Details Coming ‘Very Soon’, Play-Time Will ‘Pleasantly Surprise’

Release details for upcoming PSVR exclusive Fracked should be revealed “very soon”.

That’s according to developer nDreams, writing on Reddit after the debut of new gameplay from the title at the Upload VR Showcase last weekend. Asked how much the game would cost, the studio replied: “We’ll be able to share more about that VERY SOON!”

Fracked Release Details Coming Soon

The studio didn’t offer any more specific dates but, given the very excitable caps, maybe we’ll hear something in the next few weeks. The game is due for release this summer on PSVR, so expect a release date that’s right around the corner.

Revealed earlier this year, Fracked is a single-player first-person shooter that focuses on agile, explosive combat. We haven’t been hands-on with the game yet, but we’ll be very interested to see how it holds up on the PlayStation Move controllers. The game will have enhancements when played through PS5 via backwards compatibility, too.

“We can’t talk to future platform support,” the team added when asked about a possible version for the new PS5 VR headset, “but we can confirm there’s definitely a story on offer here and we think you’ll be pleasantly surprised by the play-time.”

We’ll also have a lot more to share on Fracked right here in July. As we confirmed at the Showcase, the game will be in the Upload Access spotlight next month, so expect more details and interviews with the team.

