We finally know how people can get their hands on the free PSVR camera adaptor for PS5.

Sony’s next console, releasing in November, supports the original PSVR headset to play old PS4 titles on PS5. However, you have to use your old PS4 Camera to access PSVR on PS5 – you can’t use the new HD Camera Sony is selling alongside the console. The problem? You can’t plug the old camera into the PS5 without this PSVR camera adaptor.

Fortunately, Sony is offering to send out a free adaptor to every PSVR owner that requests one, including shipping. To that end, the company today launched a website where people can request the device. At the time of writing, it seems like some people are having trouble with getting passed the security check and entering certain details, but we’ll update this article when fixed.

How To Get The Free PSVR Camera Adaptor For PS5

Sony says the applications process will vary by region, though there are some things you can do to get started. Once you’re onto the request page, you may need the serial number for your PSVR, located on the processor box that links the headset to the console. This handy graphic below shows you where you’ll find it.

Sony is allowing only one PSVR camera adaptor per household, so make sure not to lose it.

When Can I Get The Free PSVR Camera Adaptor?

Sony is shipping the device out in different stages, it seems. We already know that new PSVR bundles in Japan will include the adaptor from late October. But here’s a list of when the company will ship the kit out to all territories.

Japan: End of October

Americas: Mid-November

Europe, Middle East, Africa, Australia, and New Zealand: Mid-November

Asia: Early December

PS5 itself launches mid-November so hopefully, there won’t be too much overlap with customers getting their new consoles and the adaptor.

What Else Do I Need?

With adaptor in hand, you’ll still need a few other things to play PSVR on PS5. For starters, the new DualSense controller won’t work with old PSVR titles. You’ll have to use PS4-era controllers like the Dualshock 4, PlayStation Move controllers and rifle-shaped Aim controller to play these older titles.

Aside from that, if you have a game and a PS5 too, you should be good to go!

What Games Can I Use Free PSVR Camera Adaptor With?

PS5 has wide-ranging backwards compatibility support on PS4, meaning most PSVR games can be played on the console once you have the free PSVR camera adaptor. However, the FAQ page notes that the adaptor “allows the use of PlayStation VR when playing supported PS4 games on a PS5”. It makes no mention of using the PSVR for new PS5 games, suggesting you’ll only be able to access old PS4 VR games on the new console. Indeed, earlier today No Man’s Sky revealed a PS5 version but clarified that PSVR support would only be available via backwards compatibility.

We also know there are two PSVR titles that flat out won’t work on PS5. That includes DWVR and Crytek’s Robinson: The Journey, so don’t pick those games up to play on PS5! Sony also warns that you may encounter some issues playing old games on PS5, so just be aware that some PSVR titles might not look or feel like you remember. The company recommends giving them a test run before buying any additional add-ons like DLC.

Are you getting the free PSVR camera adaptor for PS5? Will you be trying VR out on the new console or are you hoping to see a PSVR 2? Let us know in the comments below!