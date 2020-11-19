Frostpoint VR: 10 v 10 Shooter Launches December 1

The 10 v 10 competitive shooter Frostpoint VR: Proving Grounds will launch for PC VR headsets on December 1.

Publishers Thirdverse Inc and developers inXile entertainment revealed that the game will be available in just under two weeks for PC VR players, after running a closed beta that started back in August.

Frostpoint will launch on December 1 on the Steam and Oculus stores for $24.99, with support for Rift, HTC Vive, and Valve Index headsets. It comes from the creators of games like Wasteland, The Bard’s Tale and The Mage’s Tale, but takes on quite a different genre — a competitive VR shooter.

We revealed Frostpoint earlier this year as part of our UploadVR Summer Showcase, which included a lengthy, exclusive interview with the developers.

While the game will have traditional modes like Conquest (where you capture objectives) and Team Deathmatch, it will also introduce player vs environment elements as well, resulting in what is being dubbed a ‘PvPvE’ experience.

“There’s a whole second layer with the PvE element,” Pete Mayberry, Lead Design on Frostpoint, told us in August. “There’s a constant threat of these biomechanical creatures coming out from every direction. You’ll be fighting against the enemy team and turn the corner then you’re faced with these hulking creatures. It’s a great dynamic to deal with those things and then deal with the other team and try to win the day against these two forces.”

There will also be a multi-week leaderboard event at launch with prizes up for grabs for the top five players, including an RTX3080, an Oculus Quest 2, Amazon gift cards, and more.

Frostpoint VR: Proving Grounds launches December 1 for PC VR on Steam and Oculus for $24.99.