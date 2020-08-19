inXile’s Frostpoint VR Shooter Closed Beta Kicks Off Next Week, Apply Now

Frostpoint VR: Proving Grounds is the next big VR game from inXile Entertainment, developers of The Mage’s Tale and non-VR classics like The Bard’s Tale and Wasteland, and publisher Thirdverse.

Today, the developer revealed Closed Beta testing kicks off next week from August 24th – September 4th on Steam and you can sign up right now at this website.

Frostpoint is a fast-paced team-based competitive online multiplayer VR shooters that takes place around a dilapidated military training base in Antarctica. Grotesque creatures roam the enviroment, creating an innovative PvEvP scenario in which you’ll need to contend with both the monsters and opposing team at all times.

The Closed Beta test lasts for nearly two weeks on Steam with players due to receive invites in waves across the testing period. When the Open Beta launches later this year, testers that meet specific (although currently undetermined) playtime requirements will receive free copies of the game. inXile is calling this its “Play to Own” initiative.

We revealed Frostpoint last month in an exclusive story that featured an in-depth interview (embedded above) and the debut trailer. Fans of competitive multiplayer first-person shooters should be excited for this one, as it blends realistic weaponry with a dark sci-fi settings in a really unique way.

At its core, Frostpoint isn’t that different from games like Onward, other than the setting and details surrounding it. Rather than picking a class, for example, your gear and abilities is just based on what you equip before entering combat. Armored suits provide some slight differences for speed and stats, but everything else just comes down to your weapons and personal skill level.

Frostpoint does not have a set release date yet, but it will arrive this year for PC VR headsets, specifically Oculus Rift, HTC Vive, and Valve Index devices. Closed Beta sign ups are now live.

Let us know if you sign up and what you think about the news down in the comments below!