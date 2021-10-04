Fruit Ninja VR 2 Free Demo Goes Live On Steam Next Fest

Halfbrick’s surprise VR sequel, Fruit Ninja VR 2, now has a demo. Or at least it does for this week only.

You can try out the fruit-slicing follow-up between now and October 7 as part of Steam Next Fest. It’ll be your first chance to try out the new features Halfbrick is bringing to the sequel, which introduces archery to the series for the first time. There are, of course, still swords to cut up apples with. The studio livestreamed the game over the weekend, which you can see below.

Fruit Ninja VR 2 Demo Goes Live

It’s arguably the biggest VR demo seen on this edition of Next Fest. We’ll hopefully be able to bring you some impressions of some of the experiences later this week.

If you don’t know how Fruit Ninja works (where have you been for the past decade?), let us explain. Fruit jumps into the air and you slice it. That’s pretty much it; the series was first made popular on touchscreen devices, which made for a pretty natural transition to VR back in 2016. The VR sequel looks to mix things up with new ways of throwing fruit at you.

The full Fruit Ninja 2 VR experience should be out later this year on Steam. We haven’t yet seen confirmation of a PSVR or Oculus Quest version of the game but, seeing as the first installment came to both, we’d imagine it’s on the cards.

Halfbrick will be live streaming the game again, this time on Steam, at 9am AEST on October 5 (or 4pm PT in on October 4th in the US), so tune in then if you want to find out more.