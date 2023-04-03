Fruit Ninja VR 2 Slices Onto Quest, Pico & PC VR Platforms This Week

Fruit Ninja VR 2 now has a final release date, set to launch later this week on April 6 for Quest, Pico and PC VR.

Halfbrick Studios says the sequel will feature the return of Classic, Arcade and Zen modes from the original, now “juicier than ever.” Fruit Ninja VR 2 also features a new bow weapon, which will let you aim and shoot down fruit with arrows instead of the regular slice and dice method.

A new rhythm mode will “challenge you to keep up with the pace of the track,” while multiplayer mode will let you compete with other players and show off your slicing skills. If you’d rather use bow in multiplayer, then the new Apple Head multiplayer mode is a perfect fit, while the Social Hub offers a place for players to relax and chat with others in-game.

Halfbrick also says that there will be a new world relaxing area called Fruitasia, where you’ll be able to “take a break from the competition” and “explore, relax and slice to your heart’s content.”

The game is currently available on Steam for PC VR in Early Access, but will go into full release later this week alongside other platforms. On Quest, it will support Quest 2 and Quest Pro but not the original Quest headset.