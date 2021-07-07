Fruit Ninja VR 2 Is Coming In 2021 With Archery

Back by what we can only assume is popular demand, Fruit Ninja VR 2 will launch on PC VR headsets later this year.

A SteamVR listing for the game is now live, but developer Halfbrick actually quietly announced the project at the end of June. You’ve likely heard of Fruit Ninja before – it’s best known as an incredibly popular mobile game in which players swipe on a touchpad to slice fruit in half. In 2016, Halfbrick released a VR version of the game that instead had you holding a sword you’d physically swing with your arms.

Swords are still in Fruit Ninja VR 2, but the game is also introducing archery and a larger world to explore. That’s right, the Fruit Ninja universe is growing. Fruits are fired up into the air and you’ll need to shoot them as quickly and skillfully as possible, gathering high scores. Check out the trailer below.

Halfbrick is also promising yet more weapons and even some form of multiplayer support in a later version of the game. Currently the studio is playtesting the game and looking for people to sign up via its Discord channel. No word yet on a release beyond PC VR, but the original game came to both PSVR and Quest, so we’d imagine it’s quite likely.

