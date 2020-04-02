FundamentalVR Brings Its Professional Surgical Training Platform Home With Quest Support

FundamentalVR, a professional surgical training platform, is finally bringing its expansive platform to the Oculus Quest for use at home.

Traditionally, Fundamental’s platform pairs with haptic feedback hardware to deliver precise tutorials on surgical procedures. We’ve tried HapticVR, as it’s called, a few times and been amazed at just how realistic the experience feels when using haptic controllers. Carrying out injections and other actions feels incredibly lifelike.

For its standalone VR integration, named @HomeVR, Fundamental ditches the haptics in favor of accessible access on Oculus Quest and the HTC Vive Focus Plus. The service still offers all of the procedures and features you’ll find in HapticVR. You might not have the force feedback, but the service should still offer a worthy approximation for extra training on top of the usual offerings. Check out a trailer for the service below.

“Leveraging low-cost hardware, our multimodal platform allows medical institutions to take advantage of the proven benefits of surgical simulations at scale, and in ways that ensure the consistency of training delivery, and effectiveness of their curriculums,” Richard Vincent, CEO and co-founder of FundamentalVR said in a prepared statement. “The @HomeVR modality provides a highly mobile and cost-effective way to acquire the knowledge and understanding of the technical skills required to carry out surgical procedures.”

Note that this is still very much a professional product; you can’t just download @HomeVR off of the Oculus Quest store. It’s intended for at home training for doctors and nurses that allows them to track stats persistently, whether they’re using the home version of the original offering. Given the ongoing situation with the COVID-19 pandemic, home support arrives at a good time.