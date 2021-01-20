Gabe Newell: Alyx ‘Created Momentum’ For More Single-Player Valve Games

Gabe Newell says the success of last year’s Half-Life: Alyx has “created a lot of momentum” for Valve to make more single-player games.

Speaking to 1 News in New Zealand, where he’s currently riding out the COVID-19 pandemic, Newell confirmed that Valve “definitely have games in development” that will be announced in the future. Pressed on the possibility of one of those games being Citadel, a rumored codename for a Half-Life title with possible co-op and VR support, Newell simply stated he didn’t “know what ‘Citadel is”.

He also performed the ritual of declining to comment on the possibility of Half-Life 3 and Portal 3. Sorry.

New Valve Games In The Works

But, whatever Valve is working on, it’s likely to be single-player. Referring to last year’s VR-exclusive adventure, he said: “Alyx was great — to be back doing single-player games, that created a lot of momentum inside of the company to do more of that.”

Sadly Newell didn’t comment on if those games could be VR. Years back, Newell did reveal Valve was working on three VR titles but, around the launch of Alyx, the company confirmed to us those efforts had been consolidated into working on the prequel. The fate of those titles remains in-question.

Then, back in 2020, Geoff Keighley’s Half-Life: Alyx – Final Hours revealed that Valve has been working on a “top-secret” project since 2018, and that there is a desire to make a Half-Life 3 amongst certain employees. Such a game, though, might be for PCs and consoles and not VR.

Even if that’s the case, we definitely hope Alyx isn’t the end of Valve’s VR development. In our interview with the team around Alyx’s launch, they said the game’s ending could be seen as the team “issuing a challenge” to Valve’s hardware teams.

What would you want to see from new Valve games? Let us know in the comments below!