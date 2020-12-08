Puzzle Sandbox VR Game Gadgeteer Coming To PSVR In Q1 2021

Gadgeteer is rolling its way onto one more platform. PlayStation VR users will be able to put together the Rube Goldberg machine of their dreams when Gadgeteer arrives on PSVR in 2021.

The game is developed by Metanaut and is currently available for PC VR and Oculus Quest. Up until August of this year, it was still in Early Access but now its come out as a full release with a wealth of features and an open-ended gameplay system that has endless combinations. Metanaut CEO Peter Kao announced on Reddit that PSVR users will no longer be left out, as the game will release on the platform in the first quarter of 2021.

Gadgeteer has a full campaign and a sandbox mode, both of which involve creating and solving puzzles using marbles, dominoes, wooden blocks and various other gadgets. It’s essentially a limitless Rube Goldberg machine game in VR, allowing you to create contraptions that are bigger and better than real life. The campaign takes you through the basics and teaches you the mechanics, but the sandbox mode is where you take what you’ve learnt and really unleash your creative potential.

As part of the full release, Gadgeteer also launched with online level sharing capabilities. So not only can you upload your own creations, but you can play through loads of others’ creations as well.

Gadgeteer is available now for PC VR and Oculus Quest. There’s no precise release date for the PSVR version of Gadgeteer just yet, but we know it’ll be coming sometime in Q1 – so sometime between January and March.