Gadgeteer Launches May 25 For PSVR

Metanaut announced that Gadgeteer will release May 25 for PSVR.

Gadgeteer is already available for PC VR and Oculus Quest and was still in Early Access up until August last year.

It was revealed last December that Gadgeteer would be coming to PSVR in Q1 2021. It’s slightly missed that first-quarter window, but it’s not long to wait now – there are less than two weeks until PSVR players can go virtual hands-on VR’s best Rube Goldberg machine simulator.

Metanaut confirmed on Reddit that it would cost $14.99 on PSVR and support both DualShock 4 and Move controllers as input methods.

Gadgeteer is the ultimate Rube Goldberg machine simulator, allowing you to create some truly crazy contraptions in VR. It has a full campaign and a sandbox mode, both of which involve creating and solving puzzles using marbles, dominoes, wooden blocks and various other gadgets. The campaign takes you through the basics and teaches you the mechanics, but the sandbox mode is where you take what you’ve learned and really unleash your creative potential.

There’s also online level sharing available, which means that after you’ve finished the campaign and messed around in sandbox mode, there’ll be plenty more content to go through. You can create your own puzzles and upload them for others to complete, or browse the vast library of existing creations from other users.

Gadgeteer is available now for PC VR and Oculus Quest. It launches May 25 on the PlayStation Store for PSVR for $14.99, compatible with both PS4 and PS5 consoles. To read more about how to connect your PSVR to a PS5 console, check out our guide.