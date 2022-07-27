Gambit! Reveals More Gameplay With New Feature Reveal

Fresh off of the reveal of a story trailer during the Upload VR Showcase, co-op shooter Gambit! has revealed yet more gameplay.

Nearly a minute of footage from the XREAL-developed game was revealed along with the ‘Gun Fever’ feature in the video below. This mechanic sees players fill up a meter as they play the game. When that meter is topped they can unleash special weapons for a limited time.

New Gambit! Gameplay Revealed

Every character has a unique weapon. There’s chainsaws, crossbows, an explosive bow and even a combat defibrillator to choose from. Moreover, the video gives us our first look at sustained gameplay. Gambit! will offer a full campaign with four player co-op that looks similar to heist shooters like Payday.

Currently Gambit! is scheduled to launch on PC VR and Quest 2 later in 2022. No word on a PSVR 2 version yet but we’ll keep you posted.

Are you going to be picking the game up? Let us know in the comments below!