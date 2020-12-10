Half-Life: Alyx Wins Best VR/AR At The Game Awards

Half-Life: Alyx has won Best VR/AR Game at The Game Awards, beating out Star Wars: Squadrons, Iron Man VR and more.

While there are VR games games spread out into other categories, there’s only one specific VR/AR category and Alyx was up against some tough competition.

The full nominees for Best VR/AR Game were Star Wars: Squadrons, Iron Man VR, The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners, Dreams and, the winner, Half-Life: Alyx.

Half-Life: Alyx was also nominated for Best Audio Design, Best Game Direction and Best Action Game. It lost all three – Best Audio Design and Best Game Direction went to Naughty Dog’s The Last of Us Part II and Best Action Game to Supergiant’s Hades.

In other categories, Phasmophobia managed to take home the award for Best Debut Game. While Phasmophobia’s VR support is optional, it was the only game in the category with any form of VR support. It managed to beat out Carrion, Mortal Shell, Raji: An Ancient Epic and Roki.

No Man’s Sky, which offers VR support on many platforms, managed to take home Best Ongoing Game over Fortnite, Call of Duty: Warzone, Destiny 2 and Apex Legends. It was also nominated for Best Community Support, but lost to Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout.

Microsoft Flight Simulator also won in the Best Simulation/Strategy Game category. The game doesn’t have VR support yet, but will later this month.

No VR games were nominated for the overall Game of the Year award, which went to The Last of Us: Part II.

You can see a full list of all of the Game Awards’ categories, nominees and winners here.