Watch The Game Awards Tomorrow, Instagram AR Filters Available Now

It’s that time of year — awards season is upon us. For the gaming world, it all kicks off with The Game Awards, which goes live at 3:30pm PST tomorrow.

The Game Awards are one of the bigger annual awards ceremonies in the video games sphere. Not only are loads of awards handed out over several categories, but the ceremony is often littered with big game announcements as well. It’s a bit like the Oscars mixed with an E3 presentation.

In terms of VR and AR nominees, there’s a VR game nominated in 8 of the 29 categories, as well as a whole ‘Best VR/AR of the Year’ award. You can read our full breakdown of VR nominees across other categories, but here’s the shortlist for the Best of VR/AR category specifically:

– Dreams (Media Molecule/SIE)

– Half-Life: Alyx (Valve)

– MARVEL’s Iron Man VR (Camoflaj/SIE)

– STAR WARS: Squadrons (Motive Studios/EA)

– The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners (Skydance Interactive)

What would be your choice to take home the award?

The Game Awards also announced that six exclusive AR Instagram filters are available now on the ceremony’s Instagram page, @thegameawards. Five of the filters overlay an AR design of a character from a nominated game onto your face — the Hades filter, for example, gives you black Zagreus-like hair, changes the color of your pupils and places you inside a Greek-theme photo frame. Sadly the filters focus on nominees from the general Game of the Year category, and none feature VR games.

The Game Awards will be streaming tomorrow on Twitch, YouTube and many other platforms from 3:30pm PST.