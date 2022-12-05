Moss: Book 2 Wins Game Of The Year At VR Awards 2022

Polyarc’s fantasy adventure sequel, Moss: Book 2, won Game of the Year at the annual VR Awards.

Following Demeo’s win at VR Awards 2021, Moss: Book 2 faced strong competition at this year’s ceremony, beating out twelve other finalists for ‘VR Game of the Year’. The other nominations (which fall in the VR Awards eligibility period of July 2021 to August 2022) included Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge – Last Call, After the Fall, Lone Echo 2, and Zenith: The Last City. Notably, Book 2 won against Resident Evil 4, which previously took home Best VR/AR at The Game Awards 2021 late last year.

Moss: Book 2 received our approval when we reviewed its PSVR release, earning a Recommended label. While it left us wanting more, we believed it “adds brilliant new gameplay mechanics that make for some innovative combat encounters, whilst puzzles prove to be a surprise highlight.” Since then, Book 2 also released for Quest 2 and PC VR via Steam.

Elsewhere, it was a busy night at the VR Awards. The Pico Neo 3 Link secured ‘VR Hardware of the Year’, fending off five other competitors: Vive Flow, Maestro DK3, XTAL 3 Mixed Reality, Varjo Aero, and Emerge Wave-1.

Namoo by Baobab Studios won ‘VR Film of the Year,’ beating Missing Pictures, two David Attenborough documentaries, and more. AnotherWay took ‘Rising VR Company of the Year,’ while The MetaMovie Presents: Alien Rescue secured ‘VR Experience of the Year.’

It’s not over yet for VR awards season either. Geoff Keighley’s The Game Awards 2022 takes place on December 8, where Moss: Book 2 is also nominated for Best VR/AR. There, it’s joined by four other contenders; After The Fall, Among Us VR, Bonelab, and Red Matter 2. Otherwise, F1 22 is the only VR-supported game included, nominated in Best Sports/Racing.