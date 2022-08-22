Gamescom: Fast Travel Reveals Everslaught Invasion & New Broken Edge Trailer

Fast Travel Games kicked off Gamecsom annoucements today by revealing Everslaught Invasion today, an upcoming co-op FPS for Quest 2, and a new details on Broken Edge.

Published by Fast Travel and developed by MobX Games, Everslaught Invasion will be set in the same universe as the MobX’s roguelike VR action game Everslaught.

Everslaught released in Early Access exclusively for PC VR in 2021, but Everslaught Invasion will be an entirely brand new game built for 1-2 players, releasing in 2023 for Quest 2.

Here’s a description of what to expect:

Join the fight as a hero of the secretive Cleric order to defeat the evil and ever-expanding faction of the Corrupted. Team up with your companions-in-arms as one of the classes Warrior, Rogue or Vanguard – each with their own unique play styles and tools. Enjoy great freedom of mobility with your hookshot, gather loot and unlock new skills & weaponry through a deep progression system, all set in a dark fantasy universe.

If you’re not yet convinced, check out the awesome announcement trailer embedded above. It gives us a look at some prototype gameplay, including the Batman-like hookshot ability that harks from the original Everslaught release.

That’s not the only news from Fast Travel today though — it also revealed that multiplayer VR sword fighting game Broken Edge will launch in November for Quest 2 and SteamVR.

A new trailer debuted alongside the announcement, embedded above, revealing details on the game’s classes. There’s currently five — Barbarian, Duelist, Knight, Samurai and Tyrant — with more on the way.

Are you looking forward to Everslaught Invasion and Broken Edge? Let us know in the comments.