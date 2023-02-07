Garden Of The Sea Joins PSVR 2 Launch Day Lineup

Garden of the Sea, Neat Corp’s cutesy gardening game, is officially joining the PSVR 2 launch lineup.

Released last year on Quest and PC VR, Garden of the Sea feels like a mix between Stardew Valley and The Legend of Zelda: The Wind Waker. A relaxing adventure that lets you explore colorful islands by boat, this non-violent experience lets you befriend new animals, grow crops, and cultivate your own garden – a big thematic contrast to Neat Corp’s previous series, Budget Cuts. You can read the full description below:

Garden of the Sea is a VR-only game for the whole family, driven by curiosity and creativity; if you are looking for adventure and progression, you will find it, and if you are looking for a soothing and relaxing experience, simply stay where you are and watch the world gently take its course. Till the soil and plant seeds of your choice. Befriend the local animals and feed the birds. Little by little, you shape the island landscape to your desire, and fill it with all the animals that make you most warm and joyful inside.

It joins a growing list of confirmed PSVR 2 games with well over 30 titles planned for PSVR 2’s launch window. Alongside heavy-hitters like Horizon Call of the Mountain, Resident Evil Village and Gran Turismo 7, 13 additional games were revealed last month for Sony’s next-gen headset. While this list initially seemed definitive, that hasn’t stopped publishers confirming further launch day releases, like Townsmen VR and Zombieland: Headshot Fever Reloaded.

Garden of the Sea joins PSVR 2 at launch on February 22 for $24.99, and it’s available now on the Meta Quest platform and PC VR.