Garden Of The Sea Arrives On Quest And PC VR This Week

Neat Corp’s idyllic gardening game, Garden of the Sea, will be launching later this week.

The title — which was previously released in early access in 2019 — will see a full launch on Quest and Steam on January 13. It’s already available to wishlist on Quest and the Steam early access page is here. We previously announced the game would be coming to standalone during the UploadVR Showcase in December 2021. Check out the trailer below.

Garden of the Sea Release Date Confirmed

Garden of the Sea is a very different experience to Neat’s other, more familiar VR experience, Budget Cuts. In the game, you explore a series of vibrant islands, growing crops that allow you to craft new items and travel further afield. The game’s designed to be played at your own pace, allowing players to simply whittle away the hours in a peaceful location or go off on adventures.

We first played Garden of the Sea all the way back when we announced it at Upload’s 2019 E3 VR Showcase. The slow-paced gameplay definitely won’t be to everyone’s tastes but, if you’re a fan of flat games like Stardew Valley, you’ll definitely find something to appreciate here. We’ve been playing the final version, which we’ll look to deliver a review of around launch. As for what’s next for Neat Corp? The company hasn’t made any announcements surrounding its next VR project, but hopefully we’ll see more from the team soon.

Are you going to be picking up Garden of the Sea? Let us know in the comments below!