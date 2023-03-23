Ghost Signal: A Stellaris Game Review – One Of The Best VR Roguelites Yet

Each session of Ghost Signal will see you begin a run through a path of levels. Because each playthrough is procedurally generated, two runs will always differ despite sharing similarities. There are three major boss fights and between each you can choose between multiple paths to advance. Along the way, you’ll earn EXP and ‘scraps’, the local currency dropped by destroyed enemy ships.

Low-risk routes with standard fights might seem sensible, but riskier options like elite battles provide components that improve Aurora’s capabilities. Decoy Drones add new distractions for enemies, for example, while Freeze Rays decrease a target’s movement speed when hit by lasers. Each component is upgradeable for 200 scraps.

There’s also the gamble of creature events, which can be hostile or friendly, alongside other events like choosing sides in a battle. One event type sees you investigating planets, which will award better components if you keep exploring. However, going further also risks obtaining defects with negative consequences, such as dropped scraps disappearing after three seconds. Other events can also inflict these defects upon you, and only Tinkerers can remove them.

All of these elements create a nice risk vs. reward mentality in Ghost Signal, which helps each run feel fresh. Encounters vary considerably and there’s good variety between enemies. Some will try directly ramming your ship in a head-on collision to deal significant damage, whereas larger battleships often release smaller units. While new enemies appear during the later stages of a run, it’s hard not to notice them using similar tactics.

Unfortunately, there’s no in-game suspend function to let you stop mid-run and return. This wouldn’t need to be a full save feature that allows you to “save scum” your way to victory, but a system akin to games like Hades or Returnal, which allow temporary saves that are deleted immediately upon use. You can get around this by putting your headset into sleep mode and returning later, but you’ll need to be careful with the headset’s battery life.

Overall, there’s plenty to consider but Ghost Signal is always manageable. It’s highly polished, streamlined and easy to understand, which is helped by a slick UI and some of the best visuals I’ve encountered on Quest 2. What initially felt challenging soon became natural and it wasn’t long before I became invested, feeling encouraged to keep going. Reaching the end feels incredibly satisfying, amplified by a tough final fight. I averaged around 35-40 minutes per successful run, though your mileage may vary depending on your chosen paths.

Death takes you back to square one with no components or scraps. Only EXP carries over, used for purchasing permanent Aurora upgrades like improved health and weapons, alongside a few cosmetic skins. Securing victory awards a key for accessing some intriguing lore, and the story advances upon completing further runs. Like most roguelites, Ghost Signal’s journey doesn’t end at the finish line, as your first victory also unlocks a series of gameplay modifiers. Reminiscent of Hades’ Pacts of Punishment, this lets you boost individual aspects of the difficulty, such as increased enemy shields, in exchange for greater rewards like more EXP. It’s an excellent option for anyone seeking a challenge.