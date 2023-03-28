Ghost Signal: A Stellaris Game Will Receive New Post-Launch Content

Fast Travel Games are planning new post-launch content for Ghost Signal: A Stellaris Game, as a new patch adds minor bug fixes today on Quest 2.

Following its launch last week, Fast Travel Games released a minor update for Ghost Signal: A Stellaris Game. Patch 1.0.1 added small fixes like stopping a soft lock bug during the research tutorial, stopping the Chimera boss spawning twice, and an updated credits list. More notably, Fast Travel Games used this release to announce further post-launch patches are coming with “more improvements and new content.” However, the exact nature of the “new content” is still unknown and a release window remains unconfirmed.

We enjoyed ourselves in our recent Ghost Signal: A Stellaris Game review and consider it “one of the best VR roguelites yet.” Though we criticised its lack of an in-game suspend function, we had high praise for the core gameplay, visuals and replayability.

Rather than attempt the unenviable task of recreating Stellaris for Quest 2, this successful spin-off shines by forging ahead with its own ideas, offering an entertaining premise packed with strong replayability and a refined presentation. Minor issues aside, I immensely enjoyed my time exploring this universe, and Fast Travel Games are onto another winner. I can see myself coming back to Ghost Signal for a long time.

Ghost Signal is available now for $19.99 on Meta Quest 2 and Meta Quest Pro.