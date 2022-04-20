Ghostbusters VR Announced With Co-Op, Single-Player Modes

Fracked and Phantom developer nDreams is working on a Ghosbusters VR game for Quest 2.

The first teaser trailer for the project closed out the Meta Quest Gaming Showcase today. The trailer wasn’t in-game but showcased a first-person perspective in which a character hunted for a ghost with friends using iconic gadgets from the series.

Ghostbusters VR Announced

In the game, you’ll be tasked with building a new Ghosbusters headquarters in San Francisco as you play through a campaign with a central mystery. nDreams has since confirmed that the game will also support cooperative play for up to four players alongside single-player options too.

Though the game has only been confirmed for Quest 2 thus far, the Ghostbusters franchise is owned by Sony Pictures and the game is published by Sony Pictures Virtual Reality, so there’s a chance we could see it on PSVR or perhaps PSVR 2. nDreams has already confirmed that it’s working on PSVR 2 projects. It’s also publishing Little Cities next month and is bringing Fracked to PC VR in a few weeks, so it’s a busy time for the UK-based studio.

This won’t be the first Ghostbusters experience for VR; location-based entertainment company The Void had an experience set in the same world years ago. This will be the first game for home-based headsets, though.

No word yet on when the game will release but we'll be keeping a close eye on it.