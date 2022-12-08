New Trailer Features First Gameplay For Ghostbusters: Rise of the Ghost Lord

We got our first look at Ghostbusters: Rise of the Ghost Lord gameplay today, during a new trailer debut during The Game Awards.

The trailer starts off with some footage of players suiting up and putting on Quest 2 headsets, before intercutting between the players and some in-game co-op footage. The gameplay shows players going up against various ghosts and monsters from the franchise, working together to set traps and blast them with proton packs, alongside a peek at the spooky new titular villain, the Ghost Lord.

The footage comes with a disclaimer that it’s pre-alpha gameplay, but nonetheless captured in-engine, unlike the first cinematic teaser in April. The game clearly isn’t going for a realistic art style, instead adopting a more cartoon-inspired, cel-shaded look, which fits the playful tone of the franchise quite well.

Developed by veteran VR studio nDreams and published by Sony Pictures Virtual Reality, Ghostbusters: Rise Of The Ghost Lord will support solo play or co-op with up to three friends, and will feature a campaign that tasks you with building a new Ghostbusters headquarters in San Francisco and embarking on a mission “to defeat a ghastly new threat – the Ghost Lord.”

The game will release in 2023 for the Quest 2 and Quest Pro, with the developers “focusing” on the Quest platform at launch. We know that Rise of the Ghost Lord is also getting a release on PSVR 2, but exact timing for the platform is still unknown. That being said, the YouTube description of the today’s trailer does confirm that the PSVR 2 version will release in 2023, so we at least know it’s coming at some point after PSVR 2 launches in February next year.

Keep an eye out for more gameplay footage and Ghostbusters news as we head into the new year.