Giveaway: Enter For A Chance To Win An Oculus Quest With Little Witch Academia VR

You can enter for a chance to win a standalone Oculus Quest VR headset right here on behalf of UNIVRS along with a copy of Little Witch Academia: VR Broom Racing! Read on for more details.

UNIVRS is the studio behind the upcoming VR game based on the popular anime series. In Little Witch Academia: VR Broom Racing you do just what it sounds like in the title and race around various course on a broom, virtually, using the Oculus Quest headset and Touch motion controllers.

You can enter via various methods in the form below or embedded on this site here:

GIVEAWAY: Win An Oculus Quest With Little Witch Academia VR!



Giveaway Conditions

Only residents from USA and Canada are eligible to win in this giveaway. Simply fill out the form and complete as many entry methods as you’d like on the Gleam page to submit. You’ll be contacted by email immediately once the giveaway is over if you’re selected as the winner. If we do not get a response from the winner within 48 hours, we will draw a new winner for the giveaway and contact them instead.

Little Witch Academia: VR Broom Racing is due out on October 13th, 2020. And for more details on the Oculus Quest, check out our review for the device and our list of the best Quest games and best accessories.

Let us know if you enter down in the comments below! Good luck!