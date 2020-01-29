Gloomy Eyes Coming To Oculus Quest And More PC VR Platforms February 14

After an initial release on Viveport, award-winning 360 degree VR movie Gloomy Eyes is coming to the Oculus Quest and other PC VR store platforms next month.

Gloomy Eyes follows a young zombie boy who falls for a human girl, split across 3 episodic volumes. It’s narrated by Colin Farrell, who recently spoke about his experience working on the project in a video from HTC Vive about the development. Gloomy Eyes appeared at a number of film festivals and events last year, including South by Southwest, Annecy and Sundance. At the last of those, it even took home the awards for Artistic Achievement and Audio Achievement.

While all 3 volumes of Gloomy Eyes parts launched on Viveport not long ago (and were therefore available through that platform for PC VR headsets), the experience is now lauching on the Oculus Quest standalone system on February 14.

Also on the same day, the PC VR version of the game will expand out onto other PC VR store platforms as well. The publisher ARTE were unable to confirm exactly which other PC VR platforms it will expand onto just yet (such as Steam or Oculus Store), but said they would let us know once they have more information ahead of February 14.

Additionally a 360 degree video version will also be available on the ARTE Cinema’s YouTube channel. While you’ll be able to watch the full experience there for free, you won’t have the benefit of 6DoF that comes with VR headsets, of course. The full VR experience will set you back $14.99 on all platforms.

Will you be checking out Gloomy Eyes next month? Let us know in the comments below.