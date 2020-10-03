Half-Life: Alyx & More VR Games Nominated For 2020 Golden Joystick Awards

Voting for the 2020 Golden Joystick Awards is now live, with several VR nominations across a few categories.

The online ceremony will be held next month in November, and there are 18 categories available to the public. A few categories, including Ultimate Game of the Year, don’t have a shortlist just yet, but the bulk of the ceremony’s shortlists are here.

There’s no dedicated category for VR, so VR hardware, games and studios are splattered across a bunch of different areas, going up against some tough competition. There’s at least one VR nominee in half of the 18 categories this year, which is great recognition of the industry’s massive year.

Strangely, the Oculus Quest 2 is nominated for Best Gaming Hardware, despite not being available to the public yet. Given it’s a publicly-voted award, that’s an odd situation. You might get your hands on a Quest 2 in a few weeks before voting closes, but in the meantime you’ll have to settle for our review.

Here’s a list of every category featuring VR, with the VR nomination highlighted in italics:

Best Audio

The Last of Us: Part II

Ghost of Tsushima

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order

Paradise Killer

Call of Duty: Warzone

Half-Life: Alyx

Streets Of Rage 4

Resident Evil 3

Best Game Community

Fall Guys

Minecraft

Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Dreams

Sea of Thieves

Warframe

Fortnite

Final Fantasy XIV

Best Game Expansion

Control: AWE

No Man’s Sky: Origins

Total War: WARHAMMER 2 – The Warden and the Paunch

Pokemon Sword & Shield – Expansion Pass

Final Fantasy XIV Patch 5.3 – Reflections in Crystal

The Sims 4 Star Wars: Journey to Batuu

Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath

The Outer Worlds: Peril on Gorgon

Best Gaming Hardware

PC Engine Mini

Oculus Quest 2

Razer Kishi mobile pad for xCloud

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080

TCA Sidestick Airbus Edition

Vulcan 120 Aimo Keyboard

Turtle Beach Stealth 700 Gen 2

Best Visual Design

Ghost of Tsushima

Hades

Ori and the Will of the Wisps

Spiritfarer

Microsoft Flight Simulator (VR support coming Fall)

Half-Life: Alyx

The Last of Us Part II

Final Fantasy VII Remake

PC Game of the Year

Paradise Killer

Microsoft Flight Simulator (VR support coming Fall)

Hades

The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners

Crusader Kings III

Valorant

Half-Life: Alyx

Death Stranding

PlayStation Game of the Year

The Last of Us Part II

Nioh 2

Ghost of Tsushima

Final Fantasy VII Remake

Marvel’s Iron Man VR

Spelunky 2

Dreams

Fall Guys

Studio of the Year

Mediatonic

Naughty Dog

Respawn

Paradox Studios

Sucker Punch

Infinity Ward

Media Molecule

Supergiant Games

It’s fantastic to see excellent VR games, such as Saints & Sinners, Alyx and Iron Man VR, nominated in the same categories some of the year’s best PC and console titles. It’ll be tough for them to take home the gold, but fingers crossed.

The 38th Golden Joystick Awards Ceremony will take place next month in November and voting is available online here.