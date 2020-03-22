Goldeneye VR Oculus Quest Multiplayer Tribute Looks The Part

Move over Half-Life; there’s another all-time classic first-person shooter getting an unofficial tribute on Oculus Quest. This time it’s N64 gem, Goldeneye.

A group of developers is working on this impressive-looking multiplayer game, named 00Quest. Note that this is not an actually port of Goldeneye itself, but a new game inspired by it. But it is heavily inspired indeed; the game looks practically identical to the original, complete with full six degrees of freedom (6DOF) hand-tracking. You can see some of it working in this post below, where the developer has added realistic door interactions and more.

Of course, multiplayer is a fondly remembered component of the 1997 game, developed by Rare. Plenty of people can recall long nights huddled around the TV, running through Complex trying to shoot each other in the face. The cheaters among us will remember trying to do that as Oddjob, too. Capturing even a slice of that magic in VR could result in a really fun experience.

This being an unofficial tribute, there’s no chance we’d ever see this on the official Oculus Store. Hopefully, though it will release on SideQuest at some point in the future. It’s a shame we haven’t seen any kind of VR tie-in to the latest movie, No Time To Die, though that probably would have been delayed all things considered.

In the meantime, you can follow the group’s work right here. The team is also working on another multiplayer VR game, this time inspired by Pac-Man. Interested in suiting up as Bond in VR? Let us know in the comments below!