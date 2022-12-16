GOLF+ Unveils PGA TOUR Partnership, Adding New Courses In 2023

GOLF+ unveiled an exclusive partnership with the PGA TOUR, bringing licensed tournament courses into the VR golf sim from early 2023.

A five-year partnership, developer Golf Scope will create new PGA TOUR interactive experiences in VR. Promising features tied to real-life tournaments, the new content will begin next year with the upcoming Phoenix Open, introducing TPC Scottsdale and TPC Sawgrass as DLC.

“With this partnership, we’ll be the exclusive VR partner of the PGA Tour. Which means if you want to watch a tournament in VR while standing on the 3D virtual course, it’ll happen in GOLF+,” CEO and GOLF+ co-founder Ryan Engle told UploadVR. “We’ll let our players compete head to head against the pros, in real time. Right after the pro hits the shot we’ll have a 3D shot trail of exactly where the ball went, and we’ll give players the ability to try to best the pro, or even play a full round against a group of pros.”

Elaborating further, he then told UploadVR that GOLF+ will add “over a dozen more” courses following the Phoenix Open, though pricing details remain unconfirmed.

Released in 2020 as Pro Putt by Topgolf before being renamed, this isn’t the first time we’ve seen iconic golf courses arrive in GOLF+. Between Pebble Beach And Pinehurst No.2, the Ocean Course at Kiawah Island Golf Resort, or the fictional Alpine course as a free update, Golf Scope isn’t letting up anytime soon.

GOLF+ is available now on the Meta Quest platform for $29.99.