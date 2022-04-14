GOLF+ For Quest 2 Gets New Free ‘Alpine’ Course

GOLF+ for Quest 2 just released a new ‘Alpine’ course as a free update.

The game, currently only available on the Quest platform, initially launched in May 2020 as a putting-only experience called “Pro Putt”. Later that year it got a full swing driving range with Topgolf minigames. But the most significant update came late last year, adding full swing courses and rebranding the game to GOLF+. The original Quest can access the putting courses and driving range, but not the full swing courses.

GOLF+ is the second full course golf title available on the main Oculus Store. Golf 5 eClub also released in 2021 – it has a much more realistic art style but faced some criticism for unrealistic swing physics and only having one course.

Alpine is the fourth course for GOLF+. A fictional “Cliffs” is available for free, as is Kentucky’s Valhalla (added in December). Nevada’s Wolf Creek is available as a $7.99 DLC.

Alpine also has a new clubhouse, the game’s social space with a range and practice area.