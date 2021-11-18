Topgolf With Pro Putt Is Now GOLF+, With Full Swing Courses On Quest 2

Topgolf with Pro Putt is rebranding to GOLF+, and the full swing course update is now available on Quest 2.

The game, currently only available on the Quest platform, initially launched in May 2020 as a putting-only experience. Late last year it added a full swing driving range with Topgolf minigames. Throughout the year the developers have conducted a closed beta of full course golf with fans, incorporating feedback for today’s launch.

This is the second full course golf title available on the main Oculus Store. Golf 5 eClub released back in August – it has a much more realistic art style but faced criticism for unrealistic swing physics and only having one course.

The GOLF+ update is free and the game’s $20 price isn’t increasing, but the original Quest headset can’t access full courses. A fictional ‘Cliffs’ course is free, and a recreation of Nevada’s Wolf Creek is available as a $7.99 DLC.

Through a partnership with PGA “a number” of further real world courses will be added in the coming months, including Kentucky’s Valhalla in December. That PGA partnership will also bring new instruction and training features in future, the developer of GOLF+ says.

The update also includes a new social clubhouse with a golf range and practice area – the developers want this app to be a place to hang out with other golf fans as well as to play.

GOLF+ is available on the Quest store for $19.99.