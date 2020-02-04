Powered By VR, ‘Golf Pool’ Makes Perfect Sense For Headsets

Golf Pool VR does pretty much exactly what you would expect from the title. That’s right, you’ll able to play 8-ball pool games, but with a golf club in VR.

Golf Pool VR is set in five different environments across 10 single player levels, while also featuring a 2-player competitive mode. The trailer, embedded above, shows one of these environments – a rainy cyberpunk-esque city that sees you adopt an armor-clad avatar playing pool on the side of the road. In the game’s Steam description, the developer mentions “the solitude of the moon or the adrenaline rush of a game or two on top of a skyscraper” as other settings, along with screenshots that include a garden environment.

The project has been a solo development project over the last 1.3 years, according to the developer on Reddit. There is currently no set release date, however, the developer noted that if everything “goes smoothly“, the game should release on Steam in around two months time.

Golf Pool VR is certainly putting a spin on the VR golf genre and it caught our eye when we saw it. We’ve had some other notable, more traditional VR golf titles over the years, such as Everybody’s Golf VR on PSVR, which we found to be a solid VR adaptation of the series. Meanwhile, on Oculus Quest, Cloudlands 2 launched in August of last year. We’ll be curious to see what comes of this idea and we’ll provide updates as they are available.

Golf Pool VR is available to wishlist on Steam now.