Giant Combat VR Game Good Goliath Releases March 31 For PSVR And PC VR

Earlier this month we learned about an upcoming giant combat game called Good Goliath from Knock Twice Games. Now, we know it’s coming very soon later this month with a release date of March 31 on PSVR and PC VR headsets like Rift, Vive, and Index.

In Good Goliath you take on the role of an enormous giant in a storybook world where you find yourself under attack by dozens of tiny little enemies flooding you in hordes. You’ve got to fight back against the constant waves across a variety of bright and colorful levels.

The finale for each world results in a huge standoff against a giant boss that’s even bigger than the player’s goliath. Watch the trailer to see glimpses of it in action:

Here’s what the canned PR email description has to say about the game:

In Good Goliath, players are the giant and battle against hordes of pitchfork wielding villagers, cavalry mounted soldiers, and even flying devilish imps. With wave-based tower defense gameplay where players are the tower, catch and dodge pitchforks, barrels, and other weapons as they are launched even grab some of those tiny villagers out of the air as they launch themselves and use them to knock out their friends! Battle armies of bitty foes, formidable mini-bosses and colossal monsters as you play this arcade-action experience. From castle mountain tops, shark-infested pirate islands and creepy caverns, unleash the powerful thrill of being giant in Good Goliath.

As stated, Good Goliath releases on PSVR, Rift, Vive, and Index this March 31st. For more details, check out the developer’s official website or the game’s Steam page.