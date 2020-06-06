Google Can Now Present AR Models On Mobile For Select Search Results

Select Google search results will display a ‘View in 3D ‘ option on mobile devices, which can then be extended into AR and explored in 3D using your phone. The content available includes a range of animals and scientific content that could be for education purposes.

The feature actually launched last year, but at the time only included models of animals. Now, Google has teamed up with Visible Body and Biodigital to expand the AR search result offerings to include scientific content such as models of human anatomic systems and cell structures.

The feature is integrated right into Google search on your phone’s web browser and supports Android phones running Android 7 and up and Apple phones from the iPhone 6S onward, running iOS 11 and up. All you need to do is open your web browser of choice on Android, or Safari or Chrome on iOS, and search for one of the supported subjects. The results should display an option to look at a 3D model — simply press the ‘View in 3D’ button and then click on ‘View in your space’.

Once the ground has been identified, the model will be displayed in your space, allowing you to explore it in 3D. You can view an example in the GIF above, provided by Google.

With a number of anatomical systems and different cell structures, the AR functionality could become a really valuable and interactive tool in science education. This is especially true in the current climate, where many children are currently being home-schooled due to the global pandemic but still might have access to an AR-supported phone.

The human anatomical 3D models include the digestive system, the respiratory system, the skeletal system, and much more. There are also a large number of cell structures as well, such as the mitochondrion, cell membranes, and plant cells. Given that the tool was recently expanded to include scientific content, hopefully even more supported search results are added to the tool in the near future.

For a full list of search terms and items that support AR models on mobile, see this Google Search help article.