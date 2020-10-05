Still Use Google Daydream? Don’t Get Android 11

If, by some chance, you’re still using the Google Daydream VR platform, you won’t want to update your phone to Android 11.

As spotted by Android Police, Google’s official support pages for its ill-fated mobile VR platform confirm the latest version of the operating system ends support for Daydream. “The Daydream VR app is no longer supported by Google and may not work properly on some devices running Android 11 or later,” the page reads. “Many of the third-party apps and experiences within Daydream may still be available as standalone apps in the Google Play store.”

Depending on your phone, you may still be able to access the platform itself, but don’t expect any new updates.

Google Daydream Dead

Though sad, this should hardly come as a surprise to anyone. Daydream launched a few years back with ambitions of becoming the premier destination for mobile VR experiences. Google launched its own smartphone viewer, Daydream View, and partnered with companies like Samsung to add support for the platform. But progress seemed sluggish, with the Google Play Store showing tiny download numbers for many apps.

The penultimate nail in the coffin came last year when both the Google-made Pixel 3a and 4 released without support for the platform. If you still want to access and use Daydream apps in 2020, your best bet may be to hunt down one of the Lenovo Mirage Solo standalone headsets, though those go for a heavy price.

Daydream’s death has left a void in Google’s VR strategy, frustrated by the fact the company is behind some of the best content on headsets. The Google-made Tiltbrush continues to be supported, releasing on Quest and PSVR over the past few years, and Job Simulator developer Owlchemy Labs is Google-owned. Where the company goes next with the tech remains to be seen.