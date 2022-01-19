Gorgeous VR Adventure Unbinary Reveals New Trailer

We’ve got another trailer for the gorgeous upcoming VR adventure, Unbinary.

The new footage introduces us to a new character, a sarcastic AI known as Webby.

New Unbinary Trailer Revealed

Unbinary caught our attention last year for its striking hand-painted style and unique concept, in which players prepare to audit Webby and ensure she’s ready for a demanding job – to rule Earth.

Currently the game is in early access over on Steam, which the new trailer introducing some big updates including a new map with more puzzles and different movement options. There’s more to come for the game’s official release, though. For now, the full version of Unbinary is due for release on Quest and PC VR in early 2022. Are you looking forward to the game? Let us know in the comments below!