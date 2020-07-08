Gorn Claims US PSVR Charts For June, Walking Dead & Beat Saber Squabble

May’s new PSVR games put in another strong month in the June 2020 PSVR charts.

Free Lives’ Gorn managed to rule the roost in the US, though battled its way to the fifth spot in the EU where, yes, Beat Saber reclaimed its crown. But last month’s big winner, The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners still put in a strong showing, arriving in third in the US and second in the EU. Superhot VR took the second spot in the US and Beat Saber came in fourth. PSVR exclusive, Blood & Truth, scored third in the EU, followed by Superhot. It looks like Saints & Sinners and Gorn may have some real staying power.

The rest of the top 10 is your usual assortment of Batmen, Astro Bots, and Creeds. There weren’t any huge releases for PSVR in June, so we’re not too surprised with this result.

All eyes are on Marvel’s Iron Man VR to see if it can make a dent in the coming July list, though. The PSVR exclusive launched last Friday and managed to claim the second spot on the UK’s physical games sales chart for the week, beating out the likes of Animal Crossing. That bodes well for the next PlayStation Store charts, but keep in mind that these charts only track PlayStation Store sales.

Elsewhere PSVR is also looking forward to the VR update for Dreams on July 22nd, though we wouldn’t expect that to be listed on the PSVR chart as it can be played on a regular screen too. Budget Cuts just suffered another delay too.