Gorn Finally Arrives On PSVR In Two Weeks

After a long wait, the PSVR version of Gorn is finally coming in two weeks’ time.

Developer Free Lives announced the news on the PlayStation Blog today. Gorn sets down on Sony’s headset on May 19th. It’s been a long wait for Gorn on PSVR; we were initially hoping to be playing the game by the end of 2019. But multiple delays, most recently brought on by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, have seen the game slip.

Gorn is a physics-driven, slapstick gladiator battle game where you beat your opponents senseless using an array of ancient weaponry. You might consider it an early precursor to games like Boneworks and The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners; enemies are designed to be toyed with and weapons to be used pretty much however you see fit.

That’s not to say Gorn doesn’t have any structure to it, though. The game comes with a campaign in which you move through progressively tougher arenas using specific weapons. As you play, you’ll unlock more items for a sandbox mode, too. On PC, there’s also a local multiplayer mode where one player takes control of an enemy on the screen.

We’re big fans of Gorn here at Upload, and we’re looking forward to seeing how the PSVR version pans out. It’s no secret that the PS4 is less powerful than a PC required to run Gorn and the headset’s tracking is limited too, but developers have in the past done a great job porting their games to the hardware. Let’s hope that’s the case here.

Excited to play Gorn on PSVR? Let us know in the comments below!