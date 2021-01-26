Gorn Oculus Quest Livestream: Wireless Bloodbath!

Gorn hits Oculus Quest later this week, but you can watch team Upload play it today in our Gorn Oculus Quest livestream at 8:30am PT/4:30pm GMT!

Free Lives’ brilliantly bloody battle sim is finally making the jump to standalone VR. We’ve already been hands-on with the port and it’s shaping up really well. Join Jamie and Zeena later today as they bash, stab and dismember limbs, all in the name of glorious violence. In case you hadn’t guessed, this one won’t be suitable for the youngsters.

Need more? Check out our graphics comparisons between the PC VR and PSVR version with the new Quest release. We think you’ll agree it holds up pretty well!

Enjoyed our Gorn Oculus Quest livestream? What else do you want team Upload to stream this week? Let us know in the comments below!