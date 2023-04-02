Gorn Now Available On PSVR 2, Passes 1.5 Million Sales On All Platforms

Bloody combat simulator Gorn is now available on PlayStation VR2 for PS5.

In a bit of surprise news last week, Devolver Digital announced that Gorn is now available for PSVR 2 on PS5. Even better, those players who already own the game on PS4 for the original PSVR can upgrade to the PS5 version for PSVR 2 for free.

The combat simulator was first released for PC VR in 2019, before being ported across to the original PSVR and Quest platform in subsequent years. Across all platforms, Devolver Digital says that the game has now sold over 1.5 million copies – half a million more since it passed the one million milestone almost two years ago.

While the release itself was a surprise, there were already some indications that Gorn might be arriving on PSVR 2. In February, a German PlayStation blog post seemingly leaked four unconfirmed PSVR 2 games in the post’s tags and gallery section, including Gorn. The leak also listed a sequel to Solaris: Offworld Combat (which First Contact Entertainment later confirmed) and ports of Wanderer and Project Wingman. Given the Solaris sequel has been confirmed and Gorn is now also available, here’s hoping we see the other two arrive in the near future.

If you don’t already own Gorn on PS4, the PS5 version for PSVR 2 is available now for $19.99. If you want to learn more about the game, you can read our Gorn review of the original 2019 release.